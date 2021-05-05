This message on your iPhone can make Facebook and Instagram stop being free

(Photo: Getty Images)

If in the last few days your iPhone has updated its version of iOS (14.5), it may be that when you open any application you have found a message requesting “permission to track your activity in other services”. A necessary step for advertising to be ‘more personalized’.

The message that pops up with the Apple system update gives the iPhone client the option to ‘allow tracking’ or ‘not allow’.

Description of iOS 14.5 on iPhone. (Photo: iPhone)

However, Facebook and Instagram have started sending notifications asking their registered accounts not to deactivate it to ‘help keep their apps free’. That is, they leave the possibility of starting to charge for them up in the air.

“Helping them” in the way they request means that you can continue to use Facebook and Instagram without paying. In return, the company collects ‘tracked’ data from users to sell for advertising purposes, so that anyone comes across ads ‘tailored’ for them. In case of denying that authorization, Facebook would be ‘touched’, since they would not be able to target the ads with such precision and their advertising risk would be greater.

Facebook permission request. (Photo: iPhone)

With the new iOS privacy policy, all applications are required to clearly ask the user for consent to be tracked for commercial purposes.

The notification that Instagram is sending explains that it uses the data derived from this monitoring of user activity to display ads of interest based on the profile, and that this option can be deactivated at any time in ‘settings’.

In addition, they justify the change by updating Apple’s privacy policy, and allege that ‘the advertising …

This article originally appeared on The HuffPost and has been updated.