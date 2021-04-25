“This means a lot more with the year we have been in”

Rafael Nadal has highlighted that his 12th Godó Trophy “It means a lot more” considering the current difficulties for the whole world due to the coronavirus pandemic.

“It is the same pleasure to be here once again with almost 35 years. Ten years earlier this was unthinkable. This title means a lot more to me, when I play it with an audience after the year we’ve been here ”, said Rafa.

“Stefanos He is an incredible opponent, the number 1 of the year and he knew the difficulty of the game. The game had everything and it is a very important victory for me. I had two good options to win in the second set, but what is done is done, you have to accept the mistakes and look forward, it’s my way of thinking, you can only fix what lies ahead “, said Nadal in his first statements after winning the final on the microphones of La1.

“Stefanos, congratulations on everything, you have an incredible future and I wish you the best in your career,” added Rafa after the awards ceremony.

“For me, the simple fact of playing in Barcelona again after last year’s suspension means a lot, it’s an incredible feeling. I really want to thank the love and support that I have had throughout my career. Playing in front of my people at my club means a lot to me, ”said the Balearic.

“The moment of the season is perfect to win this title, it can help me to face everything that comes with a positive mentality,” said Nadal, thinking above all about Roland Garros, although without citing the challenge of his 14th crown in Paris.

“I have room for improvement and I am convinced that this victory will help me move forward. There is still a way for me to achieve the level I need to compete for what I am looking for and fight for what is coming ”, Rafa insisted.

“It is an emotional victory, the final has opted for a point or two. I have saved the ‘match-ball’ against the limit. The final had everything, it was very exciting and hard-fought, but I can do better things. Matches like this help to improve ”, said the champion.

Nadal has also had a memory for Carlos Bernardes, the chair umpire of the final who suffered and overcame a heart attack in January. “Carlos experienced a difficult situation in Australia and both me and Stefanos are happy to have seen him referee this final, that he is well and we can continue to enjoy these moments together,” said Rafa.

“This is an incredible tournament, this club breathes tennis and history, there is no club in the world that breathes this history and tradition. I am confident that we can see each other next year and that this nightmare that we are living will end as soon as possible and we can enjoy Godó as always ”, Nadal pointed out.