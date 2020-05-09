More than two decades making a difference in the leather, footwear and manufactured products market. Coelho Assessoria Empresarial celebrates its 25th anniversary this May, being recognized for its performance in the sector, strengthening producers and companies in the sector in nine countries and in all footwear production centers in Brazil. Led by director Luis José Coelho, the company has a team of experienced consultants and an expertise that allows it to develop projects even in other sectors.

Created in 1995, Coelho Assessoria Empresarial collects successful projects. Its performance has found partners in governments, entities and companies of the most varied sizes. The projects led by the consultancy range from micro and small companies to giants in the sector, through government initiatives and entities that have a direct impact on all companies in the production chain.

Currently, among other initiatives, Coelho leads the project of Fábrica Conceito and Estúdio Fimec, within Fimec (International Fair of Leathers, Chemicals, Components, Machinery and Equipment for Footwear and Tanneries). Among the outstanding works developed by the company in Brazil there is the development plan for the footwear industry in Paraíba, which resulted in Gira Calçados, conferences and consultancies developed in the country and abroad in partnership with Sebrae, consultancies for industry unions and for some of the largest companies in the sector.

In these two decades, Coelho Assessoria Empresarial has helped in the development of the footwear chain in Latin America. The company worked in Colombia on a UN-funded project. The development plan for the entire footwear and handbag chain currently in effect in the country was led by Coelho, at the request of the Colombian government.

Projects in partnership with local governments have been an important mark of the company’s operations abroad. Initiatives in Uruguay and Ecuador followed this model. Direct work with industries has also taken Coelho to many countries, including Portugal. “We held conferences in Peru, in some Peruvian centers. In Chile and Argentina, we developed consultancies with the main companies in the sector in these countries”, recalls Luis José Coelho.

With so many projects carried out, Coelho Consultoria Empresarial looks to the future. The company continues to build partnerships that qualify the entire production chain for shoes and accessories.

