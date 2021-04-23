This may be your first Roomba: it costs 199 euros at Amazon, has Alexa and will save you a lot of time Technology

In this article, ComputerHoy could receive a commission for your purchases. More information.

If you are tired of vacuuming by hand, have pets at home or just want to move to the comfort of a robot vacuum cleaner, one of the very popular Roomba is now heavily discounted in price on Amazon.

Having a robot vacuum cleaner at home is something really useful, and this can be witnessed by all those who have bought one in recent years, which are not few. These devices have been multiplying in homes around the world for quite some time, and it is not surprising because they save a lot of time on a day-to-day basis.

You may already have one and are thinking of changing it or simply want to release your first robot vacuum cleaner. In that case, there is a Roomba that is now much cheaper than usual on Amazon: it costs only 199 euros.

It is the Roomba 671, one of the most affordable models of the world’s leading brand and one of the best Roomba you can buy, at least in relation to value for money.

This vacuuming robot is one of the most affordable from iRobot, although it is no less complete for that. For example, it is compatible with both Alexa and Google Assistant and intelligently maps your home for a more detailed cleaning.

Of course, there are other robot vacuum cleaner models that are also worth it, although in this case there are several things that make it stand out from the competition, beyond the price.

One is that we are talking about a robot compatible with Alexa, so once you set it up you can control it with voice commands without having to move or open the iRobot app.

What’s more, has Dirt Detect technology, which makes the navigation system place special emphasis on the areas where the greatest amount of dirt accumulates. This system is precisely one of the strengths of the Roomba compared to robot vacuum cleaners from other manufacturers.

Choosing a Roomba is becoming more complicated due to the number of models that exist. We explain everything so that you can choose the one that best suits your needs.

Its multi-surface brushes make it a good option if you have pets at home or if you have carpets or rugs, one of the surfaces that tend to “choke” on low cost robots, which do not have enough power.

For the 199 euros that it costs now, it is an investment that you will amortize quite quickly in comfort and time, and also with free shipping from Spain courtesy of Amazon.

