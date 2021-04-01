This may be the best cheap smartphone, and its price keeps falling

The POCO M3 arrives with an interesting discount on AliExpress, but only for a limited time.

Thanks to this offer you can get a discount one of the best cheap mobiles, the LITTLE M3. POCO smartphone is available for less than 100 euros, but only for a limited time. To get the best price you must apply the coupon PEPPERAN14 before finalizing the purchase. The Chinese device arrives in its global version, which is accompanied 4 GB of RAM and 64 GB of storage.

Buy on AliExpress: LITTLE M3

Buy the POCO M3 at the best price

POCO’s smartphone incorporates a 6.53-inch LCD screen with Full HD + resolution. Your brain is the Qualcomm Snapdragon 662, a processor more than solvent and with which you will not have problems on a day-to-day basis. This POCO M3 also has 3 rear cameras and a huge battery that will give you hours and hours of use. It even has headphone jack, a port that is increasingly difficult to find.

Qualcomm Snapdragon 66 24 GB of RAM and 64 GB of internal memory 6.3 ″ LCD screen and Full HD resolution + 3 rear cameras 6,000 mAh battery with fast charging at 18W 3.5mm jack and FM radio Buy on AliExpress: LITTLE M3

