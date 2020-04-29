Yesterday afternoon, the President of the Government of Spain Pedro Sánchez announced the measures of lack of confidence to go towards the new normality in the country. It will be phased, will last from six to eight weeks and with the possibility of backing down if a regrowth stresses hospital capacity too much. Logically, Apple is already studying what to do with the announced measures to reopen its stores to the public.

What will the reopening be like under these conditions of de-escalation of the quarantine? We do not have official data, but at the moment we can go thinking about what we are going to find in the Apple Store knowing that since Cupertino they have always wanted to be prudent to guarantee the health of both clients and their own employees.

Early phases: technical service as a priority

The first thing to be clear about is that we will not see the Apple Store as before, crowded with people testing devices. To see something like this again, we need to have found an effective and proven vaccine against COVID-19 and have distributed it among a majority of the population, especially the most likely to end up hospitalized. And that, no matter how bad it weighs us, can take even two years to arrive.

Nor do we believe that the reopening of the stores will take place during the first weeks of the lack of confidence, since in that period of time small business is prioritized. Perhaps, as the repair of devices can be a priority, start there and with very hard limitations in terms of the capacity of people. The sale of products for the online store would be reserved, leaving only technical assistance as a reason to open.

Many authorized technical services carry the entire quarantine working behind closed doors, repairing devices and taking advantage to clear pending work.

This is, in fact, what is happening with various Apple authorized technical services. The shopping area is closed to the public, but a reduced staff of technicians is working inside repairing computers and mobile devices. Of course, the entire work environment has been disinfected and technicians respect safety distances. Courier services are used for delivery and repair.

Other services, such as certified trainings, move to the internet in order to continue to exist: just as Apple has done with its Today at Apple sessions that are not expected to be face-to-face again for a long time.

Advanced phases: active purchases again, but with limited capacity

Unfortunately, we will not be able to see an Apple Store with this aspect probably until 2022.

Over time, when the Spanish territories reach phase 2 and the restrictions are sufficiently relaxed, we are likely to see what happens today in China: the Apple Stores open as such, but with a limited capacity and a controlled influx of clients. And I wouldn’t be surprised if there were temperature controls on the door.

The influx, as the weeks passed, would grow slightly by half. And in that situation we would stay until the vaccine arrives, with what I think would be that new normality limiting visits to an Apple Store to when it is necessary. Not just dropping down to wander around the store. Online shopping would also be prioritized, with a collection service so that you do not even have to enter the premises. Perhaps the latter will be reactivated before and everything, depending on the freedom of customers to go out.

Again, it all depends on how de-escalation progresses. The Apple Stores are very large stores, and therefore will be the last to start being able to provide service. In addition, those that are smaller are found in large shopping centers that precisely will not be able to open until long enough. Matter of patience.

Share



This can affect the de-escalation in Spain with the reopening of the Apple Store