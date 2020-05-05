The entity’s secretary of Health, Manuel de la O Cavazos, indicated that an agreement was reached for the municipalities to close the pantheons on Saturday and Sunday; while pastry shops will be a must.

The Nuevo León government ordered all pantheons and patisseries closed next weekend, so that nobody go out to celebrate their mother and thus avoid the risk of contagion of Covid-19.

The Secretary of Health in Nuevo León, Manuel de la O Cavazos, indicated that on Children’s Day, the royals behaved very badly and went out to buy gifts and cakes, endangering their health, so they will not allow this next 10 to repeat something similar.

“There should be no celebration on Mother’s Day, because it probably Let’s take the coronavirus as a gift to our mother, who can kill her and that is going to be the gift that we are going to give him, instead of giving him flowers or a hug later, “said the Secretary of Health.

“The pantheons are going to be closed on May 9 and 10 and the activities that take place around the pantheons, such as flowers, food establishments, are not going to exist.”

Of the O Cavazos, he added that, as well as a dialogue with the municipal presidents to implement the corresponding operation in the pantheons, they spoke with the owners of pastry shops.

“I apologized to everyone, worse We will close the patisseries on May 9 and 10, I spoke to them, it is not an essential food“He pointed out. (Ntx.)

I share the numbers of # Covid19 in Nuevo León so far. # QuédateEnCasa and we are aware that together we are the force against the coronavirus. pic.twitter.com/7m9PsQXb6M – Dr. Manuel de la O (@DrManueldelaO) May 4, 2020