This material gives robots the ability to repair themselves and feel objects | Technology

Now the robots will be able to feel and react to objects that they hold in their robotic hands.

Much progress is being made in the field of the different robotic grippers that work as if they were hands, which is allowing machines to interact with previously unthinkable and sensitive objects such as an egg, or very small objects that can easily escape to the clamps of these machines.

Now Singapore researchers have developed an intelligent foam rubber that is capable of giving machines a human touch. This artificially innervated foam, or AiFoamIt is soft and feels like a lifelong sponge, and is capable of mimicking the human sense of touch so that robots can detect and feel objects. What is striking is that it is capable of repairing itself when it is damaged.

In addition to giving the machine a better touch to pick up a series of previously unthinkable objects, it is also designed for the market for creating prosthetics and robotic arms.

While there are many other electronic skins of this type on the market capable of feeling pressure when in direct contact with an object, this new advance does the same, but it is also capable of detecting the direction of movement of adjacent objects.

To replicate the human sense of touch, what the researchers did is infuse the material with microscopic metallic particles and fine cylinder-shaped electrodes embedded beneath the surface of the foam rubber.

As pressure is applied, the metal particles move closer to each other within the polymer matrix, changing their electrical properties. With this, these electrodes connected to a computer are able to detect the direction of the applied force.

In general, it would allow robots to better understand commands or know that an object in contact is close to slipping so they can react in time.