This Marvel hero will appear in Eternals and would return in Secret Invasion

There is a hero who has enough experience in the comics to defeat a legion of skrulls. He will appear in The Eternals! Who is it about?

The black knight is not only one of the most popular legends of Europe, but he is also a recognized Marvel hero. This character was confirmed to appear in the company’s next film, The Eternals.

Although his entry into the plot is still not very clear, it is most likely related to the romance that said warrior had with Sersi. This member of the lead group will be played by Gemma Chan.

For his part, the iconic swordsman will have Kit harrington as the one in charge of giving it life. This being the case, he is the only human confirmed as part of the film’s story.

However, ‘The House of Ideas’ plans for him would not end here. And it is because of one of his most important missions in the comics, Dane whitman (original name of vigilante) will return sooner than expected to UCM.

The Black Knight has been part of The Avengers on many occasions, but there was one of them that marked its relevance in the comics.

This occurred in the Secret invasion, when the concentration of Skrulls seized much of the Earth and reached England. In the UK it was he who had to face the aliens, counting on the support of the Captain brittany. Thus, together they managed to leave their nation out of danger.

Nevertheless, Kevin Feige (CEO of Marvel studios) has been very clear with not including very popular characters from feature films in the series. Still, the series of Secret invasion it would be the perfect opportunity for the anterior arch to fit in Disney +, considering further that Nick fury, who will star in the show, cannot defeat an entire legion of shapeshifters alone.

This production is one of those budgeted by the studio to be launched in 2022 on the aforementioned streaming platform.