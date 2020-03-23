This Marvel actor that DC Comics would dream of poaching

For almost 10 years, there hasn’t really been a photo between Marvel and DC Comics. The first managed to set up a gigantic cinematic universe, with dozens of different characters. The second is far from it, being able to simply rely on some successful films. The obligation to make a reboot for the character of Batman (and soon for that of Superman) is in this register a glaring example of the difference between the two franchises. To try to go up the slope, many plans are launched on the side of DC Comics. Among these would be the desire to recruit a Marvel actor: Robert Downey Jr.

From Marvel to DC Comics, an impossible transition?

The actor has been best known in recent years for playing the role of Iron Man in the Marvel Cinematic Universe. He owed a lot to Marvel since he was hiring a real gamble at the time, he was coming out of a complicated phase, marked by alcohol, drugs and even prison.

But could Robert Downey Jr now switch to the other camp? At DC Comics? After his death in Avengers: Endgame, a sacrifice to save the world, his future is probably no longer written at Marvel. Especially because his salary requirements would make it impossible to return in the form of cameo or other.

However, according to We Got This Covered, DC Comics is now ready to offer it a golden bridge. Concretely, DC Comics would offer him the same amount as what he was able to earn at Marvel for his latest films, sums that have already made him one of the highest paid actors in the world. It remains to be seen whether he will dare to take the plunge. For DC Comics it would be an incredible takeover of war in the remote conflict that the two studios are waging. It also remains to be seen what role could be offered to it. His name had already circulated some time ago for the role of Green Lantern. Case to follow.