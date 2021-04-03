This map shows you where your city was millions of years ago

Here the city of New York was located on the planet 750 million years ago, according to the Ancient Earth map.

(CNN) –– A paleontologist from California created an interactive map that allows you to see how far cities have moved during 750 million years of continental drift.

The online map, designed by Ian Webster, features a variety of tools that also make it easy to discover more information about Earth, such as where the first reptiles lived or when the first plant flourished.

“This shows that our environment is dynamic and can change,” Webster, 30, told CNN. ‘The history of the Earth is longer than we can conceive, and the current arrangement of tectonic plates and continents is an accident of time. It will be very different in the future, and the Earth can outlive us all.

Webster built the map as a web application that sits on top of another map that can display geological models created by geologist and paleogeographer Christopher Scotese. Scotese’s models describe the development of plate tectonics from 750 million years ago, not long after green algae first evolved in Earth’s oceans.

Webster’s site also uses GPlates, software used by geologists to visualize reconstructions of plate tectonics and associated data through geologic time.

Webster’s map display allows users to enter their location and then plug that location into plate tectonic models. The result is that users can see where towns and cities were located hundreds of millions of years ago. For example, it is possible to observe where New York City was located on the supercontinent Pangea.

“My software ‘geocodes’ the user’s location and then uses (Scotese’s) models to run their location back in time,” explained Webster. “I built the interactive globe display and geocoding and GPates integration myself so people could connect their own locations,” he added.

When searching for a location on the map, the website’s rotating 3D globe will point out where on Earth that area was located millions of years ago. The map will even show users which dinosaurs used to live nearby in the area they are looking for.

The initiative also illustrates complex and interesting scientific data in an interactive and user-friendly way so that teachers, professors and anyone else interested in Earth’s history and science can learn, Webster said.

“It is bound to inspire fascination and hopefully respect for the scientists who work every day to better understand our world and its past,” he said. “It also contains fun surprises, for example, how the United States used to be divided by a shallow sea, the Appalachians used to be very tall mountains comparable to the Himalayas, and Florida used to be submerged.”