The number of new coronavirus cases is changing rapidly. A real-time tracking map shows us how fast.

The Johns Hopkins University Center for Systems Science and Engineering map tracks coronavirus cases worldwide.

The tool collects data from the US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. (CDC), the World Health Organization, the European Center for Disease Prevention and Control, the Chinese Center for Disease Control and Prevention (CCDC) and the Chinese website DXY, which aggregates data from the China National Health Commission and the CCDC. The results provide a global overview of coronavirus cases in real time.

The interactive map pinpoints the regions where patients have been diagnosed with coronavirus: the more cases there are in a region, the larger your point on the map will be.

The map also tracks deaths, in total and by city.

Lauren Gardner, director of the Center for Systems Science and Engineering and professor of civil engineering at Johns Hopkins, said in early February that the map is not just a resource for the public: Health officials can download the data, which will serve to research on the coronavirus in the future.

“We created this dashboard because we believe it is important for the public to understand the outbreak situation as it unfolds with transparent data sources,” he said. “For the research community, this data will become more valuable as we continue to collect it over time.”

The map also puts the outbreak in perspective, with thousands of confirmed cases in mainland China and other parts of the world.

In this graph, the Johns Hopkins University Center for Systems Science and Engineering shows the confirmation of cases throughout the year in the world.

CDC also regularly updates its map of confirmed coronavirus cases, though it shows cases by country rather than by region or city.

How the map has changed

