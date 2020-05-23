He wants everyone to have the opportunity to learn how he would do it with his father.

One man, whose father abandoned him as a teenager, started a series of YouTube videos to teach children who need guidance on basic household chores that are not taught at school.

Rob Kenney, the father of two adult children, launched his channel titled Early April. Dad, How Do I? (How do I do this dad?), With a tutorial on how to tie a tie.

Over the past month and a half, his poignant instructional videos have made him an online star with more than 1.6 million subscribers.

Kenney’s desire to give back was inspired by his own tumultuous childhood in Bellevue, Washington, where he grew up alongside his eight siblings. He stayed with his dad after his parents’ divorce, but that didn’t last long.

He told ‘Shattered’ magazine last month:

“He got us custody, but he really didn’t want us. I think it was over“

Kenney was 14 years old when he ended up moving into his 23-year-old brother’s mobile home after his father announced that I no longer wanted to have children.

After raising his two children, who have already become well-adjusted adults, the father realized that he had more information to give, especially those who are growing up in broken homes like yours.

Kenney told the magazine that he had always wanted to make a series of instructional videos on useful tasks like shaving and ironing a shirt, but he never found time, until the coronavirus pandemic arrived.

“I had a lot of excuses, but while we were in quarantine, I ran out of excuses. I’ve been thinking about it for a while, “commented the now famous YouTuber.

Describing his channel, he wrote that he will do his best to “provide useful and practical content to many basic tasks that everyone should know how to do“

Until now, he has shaved his face, hanging a shelf and unclogging a tub tub, among his other tutorials.

He supports people who did not have a dad for various reasons and this has made him a great man. Share this news to inspire others to create similar content in the Spanish language.