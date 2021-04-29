This magic ball gives you random answers with animated GIFs

The creativity of Internet users seems to have no limits. They frequently surprise us with museum-worthy creations like the world’s largest Nintendo Switch. Now it is the turn of a much more traditional device, the Magic 8-Ball. It is a toy that since 1950 has provided random answers to questions, however, it has undergone few modifications. DJ Harrigan thought the magic ball needed a 21st century update and the result is great.

Should I go on a trip? Does fate exist? Have aliens visited us? Will I be lucky this year? The magic ball answers any kind of questions. From the most surfaces to the most transcendental, although of course, you know what value you give to each of the answers, but that is another issue. With the new Magic-8-GIF you won’t spend a minute without having fun as is capable of providing answers with animated GIFs, an evolution, without a doubt, very much in line with these times.

On YouTube there is a fantastic video that shows the step by step of this creation. Instead of modifying a traditional Magic 8-Ball, which had an icosahedron with the answers, or drilling a villar 8-ball to install the internal components, the young man decided to take a different route. He used a 3D printer to create the case new magic ball and thus be able to install all the internal components, without danger of them being thrown when shaken.

The heart of the magic ball is a Raspberry Pi

You are probably wondering how such a small device can play GIFs. The answer is in a Raspberry Pi 3A, an Anker 1800 mAh battery and a small 1.3-inch 240 × 240 screen. To all this he has added a gyroscope sensor that detects movement and sends the parameters to the computer. A substantial difference, compared to the Magic 8-Ball, is that the new ball is capable of providing an infinite number of fun responses.

The guide available on the Internet would allow almost anyone with the will, the necessary elements and knowledge, to assemble their own magic ball. Another advantage of this device is that it is completely customizable. That is, it can show all the GIFs that the creator wants.

