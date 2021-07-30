This loko: Ozuna is renewed

The single ranked first among the songs most listened to on the radio in Mexico and the Dominican Republic.

The Puerto Rican urban artist Ozuna premiered this Friday the music video for his most recent single, Este Loko, filmed in Santo Domingo and in which Kimberly Jiménez, former representative of the Dominican Republic in the Miss Universe pageant, participates. The song Este Loko premiered on all digital music platforms last Friday in two versions, one acoustic and the other in a fusion of reggaeton and bachata.

Since the beginning of last week, several exchanges of publications and comments on social networks between Ozuna, known as the Negrito with light eyes, and Jiménez caused great expectations among the followers of both artists.

On the other hand, the single Tiempo, also by Ozuna, reached the top of the Latin Rhythm and Latin Airplay charts of Billboard magazine last week.

It was the 23rd and 24th occasion, respectively, that an Ozuna song was in the top of these lists. The single also ranked first among the songs most listened to on the radio in Mexico and the Dominican Republic.

In addition to being extremely active releasing new music, Ozuna returned to the big screen with a special appearance in the ninth film in the Fast & Furious saga – F9, starring Vin Diesel.

And have you already heard this great song? As always, we leave you the link so you can enjoy it and give us your opinion.