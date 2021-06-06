This Logitech 4K webcam is perfect for live and video calls: Amazon sells it at a low price Technology

In this article, ComputerHoy could receive a commission for your purchases. More information.

Streamers’ favorite webcam, the Logitech Brio Webcam 4K, is on sale at PcComponentes and you can buy it for less than half the price.

If you want to jump to broadcast your games or do any kind of live show on Twitch or YouTube, you will need equipment to get started. And there are two essential accessories that cannot be missing: a good microphone and a good webcam.

There are many good, nice and cheap webcams but none like the one Logitech Brio Webcam 4K, the favorite camera of streamers and the one you need if you want your broadcasts to be of quality. And you’re in luck: on Amazon you have it reduced at the lowest historical price to date, for only 159.99 euros.

The RRP of this webcam is 329 euros, but Amazon has applied a considerable discount and you save almost 170 euros on your purchase.

This camera offers 4K resolution, adjustable field of view and x5 zoom with excellent quality. In addition, it also has HDR and technologies that make it perfect for any circumstance.

It is the favorite webcam for streamers because it has everything you need for a quality broadcast. To get started, Features 4K UHD resolution and Logitech RightLight 3 technology, which helps you deliver your best image in any lighting condition, from low light to direct sunlight.

If you want to focus all the attention on you (which is his thing), you can use his background blending technology to blur what’s behind you in a busy workspace or replace it entirely by selecting or uploading your background images.

Laptop webcams allow you to make video calls from anywhere. However, this device can also pose a significant breach in your security. Here we show you how to deactivate the webcam on your Windows laptop forever

In addition, this camera has crystal clear optical components, 5x digital zoom, autofocus and three field of view options: 65º, 78º or 90º. It supports multiple resolutions ranging from 720p to 4K UltraHD, through 1080p.

And if it was not enough, incorporates ultra-secure login with infrared sensor. You just have to stand in front of the camera, look at its lens and the session will start, without the need for passwords and with maximum security, since the camera will automatically recognize your face.

So if you want to start broadcasting your games with the best quality, take advantage of this offer and get the favorite camera of the streamers in PcComponentes reduced to more than half its price: a Logitech Brio Webcam 4K for only 159 euros.

Join this Telegram channel to receive the best offers on food, supermarkets and home products on your mobile in real time.

In this article, ComputerHoy receives a commission from its affiliate partners for each purchase you make through the product links that we have included, something that in no case represents an additional cost for you. However, our recommendations are always independent and objective. You can check our affiliate policy here.