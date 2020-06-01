The global coronavirus pandemic COVID-19 caused thousands of companies around the planet to reconvert their businesses or sharpen your wits to implement new services that avoid resigning the highest possible percentage of income.

One of these firms was Power Consultant, one of the leading companies in innovation nationwide, dedicated to the manufacture of self-service terminals, ATMs, facial recognition and technological solutions in Self Service..

From the start of the pandemic, the firm was forced to change its business model and after a “brainstorming” meeting, it decided to expand its service offering by creating new terminals to streamline the procedures that people must carry out.

“We didn’t see it coming. But in a Zoom meeting, in what we call a ‘brainstorming’ meeting, we began to think of a terminal that would allow people to contact each other regularly, but without ‘touch’ technology “detailed Hilarión Larguía, the owner and founder of Power Consultant, in dialogue with Infotechnology.

How is the new team

Larguía, 60, explained that the company is currently working on prototypes of equipment that will allow people to carry out facial recognition, take their temperature, and even notice whether or not the individual is wearing a mask.That is, one of the essential requirements to comply with the isolation measures ordered by the Government.

“We are moving faster on the subject of facial recognition. The terminal identifies you when you go to your factory, business or premises, and even takes your temperature. In addition, we add the possibility of perceiving whether or not the person has their corresponding face mask or chinstrap on.“Larguía explained.

“If you do those three things, the machine gives you access to the electronic door or windlass. That is, it takes your attendance and controls if you are in a position to be able to enter in tenths of a second. It will be ideal for the post pandemic period, in about 90 days, I suppose, when people must return to the different offices after the home office period, “added the businessman.

Founded in 1999, Power Consultant invested approximately between $ 6 million and $ 20 million for the design and construction of these new equipment., than They will have an approximate cost that will be around $ 200,000 and $ 250,000 per unit.

“Taking into account the moment of significant innovation that the general public requires in this type of services, Grupo Power offers speed and state-of-the-art technology, allowing users to carry out their business more quickly and safely.“The firm detailed.

After manufacturing this new series of equipment, the group plans to bill about $ 42 million.

Company news

Currently, Power Consultant has a service network that covers the entire country and its equipment is exported to Latin America.

“We are a self-service equipment production company. From ATMs, deposit terminals, payment terminals, from the so-called kiosks. We have a plant in Parque Patricios where product designs are created and then assembled“Said Larguía.

Using state-of-the-art technology, the Power Consultant teams will allow invoice payments, queue management, facial recognition, temperature measurement, access control, as well as queries of all kinds in the ‘Self Service’ format to be carried out at their terminals.

But also, Power Consultant works on the development of solutions through the use of voice and also the possibility that users can contact money dispensing teams through their own cell phones..

“Everything that was ‘touch’ will no longer be post-pandemic. And that’s where we appear with our businesses. We went from touch to non-touch. Currently, many terminals have the fingerprint as access. This technology will disappear from COVID because it is an element of contact, “said Larguía.

In the course of 2019, the company achieved a turnover of around $ 42 million, while the first five months of 2020 it amounted to approximately $ 20 million.

Banks, commercial groups, clinics, and the Government itself appear as potential clients for their next teams. Currently, about 30 people work in the company. “We have already marketed some 14,000 computers, provided with other technology, since the company was created,” said the businessman.

Larguía explained that the prototypes are “beginning to be tested in institutions.” “Until now we have produced the prototypes for the promotion. In 30 days we will have the first 30 teams. The company’s standard production capacity would be 200 teams every 30 days, “he said.

How the pandemic hit

“The first government regulation excused firms that had to attend ATMs. So we never stop with the services of the company “, express.

However, before the decree, a home office model had already been established from Power Consultant.

“Almost 30% of the company worked in the home office. With the decree, 50% of the company continued. The development of this was done from the houses. When buying the components and bending the sheet metal, 70% of the people had to come. Everything that does not need to come, child comes. Now we are going 3 times a week to the factory ”, he detailed.

The new stage

“The post pandemic will create a new way of working. It was learned that you can work at home office. There will be a reconversion by SMEs. This modality of work will be considered as useful- Also, a lot of different elements will begin to appear for the treatment of people. Contact between people and machines will be avoided. And there will be the reconversion of our firm, to create new forms of contact“, full

The construction of the new terminals will bring about the incorporation of a significant number of local specialized labor.

The entire ATM manufacturing process is certified to ISO 9000 standards. Its current clients currently include Anses, Rapido Argentino, Cencosud, Ternium / Siderar, Codere, Aerolíneas Argentinas, Banco Francés, Banco del Chubut, Siderca, Cemic , Banco Tierra del Fuego, Bind Banco Industrial, Banco Provincia, Banco Patagonia, Banco Ciudad, Banco Columbia, Global Blue, Telefónica, University of Palermo, Nuevo Banco del Chaco, and Cordial Compañía Financiera.