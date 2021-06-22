this little Xiaomi device is always a wise purchase

Xiaomi’s smart bracelet is a purchase that cannot be failed with.

One of the Xiaomi gadgets that we have recommended the most is at your fingertips for only 29 euros. You can take the Xiaomi Mi Band 6 at a more than tempting price thanks to this offer of AliExpress. If you prefer, you will also find a link to Banggood.

By the way, if you don’t want to miss out on any of the best deals, like Amazon’s Prime Day, the smartest thing to do is join our bargain channel.

Buy the cheapest Xiaomi Mi Band 6

The Xiaomi Mi Band 6 has a full color AMOLED screen reaching 1.56 inches. This has grown compared to the previous generation, which stayed at 1.2 inches.

You can get the most out of it by exercising, comes with different sports modes: exercise bike, elliptical machine, treadmill, rowing, yoga, rope, running, cycling, swimming, walking and free training. In addition, it incorporates a heart rate sensor and a sensor capable of measuring the blood oxygen concentration.

We leave you other interesting offers …

Charging …

READ ALSO

Amazon Prime Day 2021: These smartphones throw their price, but only for a limited time

Related topics: Offers, Technology, Xiaomi

This article suggests in a way objective and independent products and services that may be of interest to readers. When the user makes a purchase through the specific links that appear in this news, Explica.co receives a commission.

Join our bargains channel @ chollosandro4all Join