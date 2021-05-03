This little WhatsApp change will make your life easier when sending files

After several rumors, WhatsApp is already testing a new chat bar similar to the one they already enjoy on iOS.

WhatsApp keeps testing news for your application on Android, and if these days we had seen in beta the messages that disappear in 24 hours automatically, the new version 2.21.9.9 of WhatsApp Beta anticipates a new chat bar which had been in development for several weeks.

In fact, we are aware of progress in this regard since last February 25, when WaBetaInfo colleagues began to show us this improvement that they confirm to us today, and that is now available to beta testers from Facebook’s instant messaging service through the Google Play Store.

As you will see in the image that accompanies this article below and illustrates it perfectly, the new chat bar looks similar to what WhatsApp users already enjoy on iOS for months now, and has been activated on the server side for some betatester users in versions 2.21.9.6 and later.

The new bar better integrates all the options, and facilitates access to shipments of photos, files and other documents, something that undoubtedly many intensive users of the messaging application will greatly appreciate.

In addition, it becomes more visually pleasing and it modernizes a bit an interface that in Android had become quite outdated, since all the news from the Facebook development team for WhatsApp are usually released on iPhone as it happens as the Instagram improvements.

Obviously it will still take a few weeks to be available in stable versions from the Android app, and it seems that for now it is a fairly limited test even for those registered in the beta program, so if you receive it you can feel lucky.

We will be attentive as always to more news, and it seems that WhatsApp continues to improve slowly but continuously … Good news!

