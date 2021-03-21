This little car surpassed the Tesla Model 3 as the world’s best-selling electric vehicle in January and February.

The Hong Guang Mini EV surpassed Tesla’s Model 3 as the world’s best-selling electric vehicle in January and February, which is no small feat for the relatively new hatchback. More than 36,000 of the tiny cars were sold in January, compared with about 21,500 Model 3s, and the Hong Guang sold just over 20,000 units last month, compared with just under 13,700 Tesla 3s.

The tiny vehicle is manufactured under a joint partnership between China’s state-owned SAIC Motor, Wuling Motors, and the American automaker General Motors, and is known locally simply as Wuling. The Hong Guang Mini EV sells in China for just 28,800 yuan, or around $ 4,500. It claims to get 170 kilometers (roughly 106 miles) per charge and can hit a top speed of 100 kilometers per hour or 62 miles per hour (so there is no endurance racing on this thing). Its specifications include a 76.4-inch wheelbase, and it measures just under 115 inches long, 59 inches wide, and approximately 64 inches tall. Its total weight is approximately 1,466 pounds.

In other words, he is tall but slim. Still, the manufacturer claims that it seats four and that the rear seats fold down if you need storage space. For something very small, presumably.

The 2021 base model of Tesla’s Model 3 EV, on the other hand, gets more than 250 miles per charge, and its tag price starts at just under $ 40,000. It has a 113-inch wheelbase, 185 inches long, 73 inches wide, and approximately 57 inches tall. The base Model 3 weighs about 3,500 pounds.

The Hong Guang Mini EV was launched last summer and was a surprise success, but it is still only sold in China. Some reports suggest that it could eventually reach other markets, but the US is likely.

However, it is cute.

