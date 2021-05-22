This LG Smart TV is giant and now has a 100 € discount: it measures 65 “and is sold by Amazon | Technology

In this article, ComputerHoy could receive a commission for your purchases. More information.

The LG 65UN71006LB Smart TV is the first 4K Smart TV with Artificial Intelligence and is ready for you to enjoy your favorite content with the best quality on the market.

In these times, having a Smart TV is becoming more of a necessity than a whim. It is true that there is Chromecast and other alternatives to turn a traditional TV into a smart one, but the best thing is to have it all in one device without the need for outside help.

If you want to jump to 4K with a Smart TV, this is one of the best you can buy: a 4K Smart TV from LG which claims to be the first to incorporate Artificial Intelligence and with features that take away your hiccups. Who much does it cost? Only 649 euros on Amazon, a very good price for such a good 4K Smart TV.

65 “LG Smart TV

The original price of this smart TV was 779 euros, so with this discount of almost 20% you save 130 euros and you get one of the best Smart TVs on the market right now, and at an excellent price!

This Smart TV is ideal for watching movies, series, sports or playing video games, since has a 4K resolution Excellent. What’s more, supports Artificial Intelligence and has an IPS panel with up to 178º of vision, so that you do not miss a detail because of the sunlight.

It has a 65-inch screen and is compatible with HDR10 and HLG, so you will enjoy an authentic home theater experience, watching all your favorite content with a detail that almost does not equal the real world.

Works with a Quad Core 4K processor which removes noise from video and creates more vibrant colors and contrasts. Low resolution images are enhanced to be reproduced in quality as close to 4K as possible.

Also includes Filmmaker Mode. With this mode, the processor will automatically turn off motion interpolation for full motion picture effect. And with its HGIG technology, it adapts the graphics of each video game to satisfy the needs of the most demanding gamers.

Features Ultra Surround sound with 20W surround experience power, operating system SmartTV webOS 5.0 with LG ThinQ AI and is compatible with Alexa and Google Assistant. As for connectivity, you have HDMI 2.0, USB 2.0, Bluetooth 5.0, RJ45 LAN and WiFi.

In short, an incredible smart TV, especially for the price you are going to pay for it: only 649 euros. And remember that if you have Amazon Prime or Prime Student you can receive it as soon as possible thanks to fast shipping and at no additional cost.

In this article, ComputerHoy receives a commission from its affiliate partners for each purchase you make through the product links that we have included, something that in no case represents an additional cost for you. However, our recommendations are always independent and objective. You can check our affiliate policy here.