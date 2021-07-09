This Lexus LFA goes up for auction and the final price breaks all records

The Lexus LFA It is one of the most exclusive supercars of all you can find in the automotive sector. Today it is not for sale, because its life cycle was limited to two years: 2010 – 2012. The reason for such a short life was not because his sales were bad, or because the Japanese firm did not trust him, but because it was a limited edition model of 500 units. However, its essence has remained in the depths of our hearts.

The reasons for this are many and varied. Among the many that we can cite is a futuristic design that, although it already has a decade behind it, it is still so current and attractive. Inside, in addition to presenting a first-class execution and materials, it offered technologies that are becoming popular today. One of her is the digital instrument cluster configurable that you see behind your wheel. But it is not the only thing, there is more …

This Lexus LFA has only driven 72 miles (116 kilometers) in its entire life …

We mean, how could it be otherwise, the engine that gives it life. It is an atmospheric gasoline block of 4.8-liter V8 with 560 hp of power associated with a 6-speed sequential automatic transmission signed by Aisin. And you will ask yourself, what is special about this engine? Well, in addition to its high performance and benefits, which was collaboratively developed with one of the best specialists in the world: Yamaha.

All this is very good, but many of you will ask what has happened so that this old Lexus LFA is current? Well, very simple: this unit that you see in the images has gone up for auction. It is one of the 500 that were manufactured and, what a miracle, it has only traveled 116 kilometers. This fact, plus the careful conservation that it has had, makes it a “Rare bird” within the reach of very few. Yes, because the final price reached is stratospheric …

Related article:

Lexus is already working on a new range of F Sport Performance models

The owners of this LFA, the Arlington Lexus dealership in Palatine (Illinois – USA), decided to cash in on their auction. For the process they trusted the Bring A Trailer specialists and it seems that his objective has been more than satisfied. Yes, because they wanted to exceed the 720 thousand dollars reached by a unit that was sold last May by RM Sotheby’s. And so it has been since they have closed the operation in the 808 thousand dollars.

A shame to be poor, because machines like this are not available to many. In addition, it is “rolling” proof that investing in the automotive sector can be a good idea and a safe value. Lexus is sure not to be amused at speculation like this with its models, although only it can create machines like this LFA.

Source – Bring A Trailer