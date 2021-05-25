This Lenovo multicolor WiFi bulb is perfect for your Smart Home and only costs € 7.99 | Technology

In this article, ComputerHoy could receive a commission for your purchases. More information.

Do you want to complete your Smart Home with a cheap WiFi bulb? If the answer is yes, pay attention because this offer interests you: this Lenovo model is half price in MediaMarkt and you can buy it for only 7.99 euros.

Since the smart home broke into our lives there are many actions and tasks that are now much more comfortable. Lighting is one of the great beneficiaries, since now we can control the light from our mobile phone or through voice instructions with smart speakers.

Whether you are thinking of setting up your own Smart Home or if you would like to complete your ecosystem, MediaMarkt has a perfect offer for you. This multi-color WiFi bulb from Lenovo is half the price and you can buy it for only 7.99 euros, a real bargain.

Usually, each unit is priced at 16.99 euros, so you save 9 euros thanks to this promotion. What’s more, it is difficult to find a multi-color WiFi bulb for less than 8 euros, And even less from a well-known brand like Lenovo.

Lenovo multicolor WiFi bulb for € 7.99

Specifically, the model that is on offer is Lenovo Smart Bulb LED, a multi-color RGB WiFi bulb ideal for your Smart Homand. You can manage it with total comfort remotely from your mobile thanks to the Lenovo Link app, which allows you to turn the light on and off, as well as adjust the color and intensity.

What’s more, is compatible with Amazon Alexa and Google Assistant, so that it also allows you to manage the lighting in your home through voice commands, either from your smart speaker or from your smartphone.

Smart bulbs are the most popular connected object in homes. We show you everything you need to know to choose the right smart bulb.

The Smart Bulb LED smart bulb brings you more than 16.8 million colors from which to choose. Thanks to this, you have the possibility of adjusting the tone according to the needs of each moment, the room in which it is installed and the activity you are going to carry out. You can choose from warm colors like yellow to cold colors like blue, going through the entire chromatic range.

Once you place your order, MediaMarkt will send it to your home within a period of up to 5 working days, and in this case the shipping costs are 1.99 euros. If you prefer, you can choose your nearest store to pick it up there, and thus save yourself this additional expense.

If you like to keep up to date with the latest offers and product recommendations, you can follow them in real time on the Computerhoy.com channel on Telegram, where we will keep you informed of the latest technology discounts.

In this article, ComputerHoy receives a commission from its affiliate partners for each purchase you make through the product links that we have included, something that in no case represents an additional cost for you. However, our recommendations are always independent and objective. You can check our affiliate policy here.