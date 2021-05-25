This LED lamp with wireless mobile charger costs only € 15 with this discount coupon | Technology

In this article, ComputerHoy could receive a commission for your purchases. More information.

Do you need a point of light on your bedside table or on your desk? Then pay attention because this lamp is perfect for you. It offers you five tones of light and 10 levels of brightness, has a timer to turn off automatically and has a wireless charger for your mobile. With this discount coupon it only costs 15 euros.

Lamps have evolved a lot and today you can find models with smart functions that make your life much easier. The most modern lamps allow you, for example, to adjust the color and intensity of the light or to program the switch-off.

This model that is on sale on Amazon offers you this and much more. Apart from being able to adjust the lighting to your liking and setting a timer to turn itself off, It has a wireless charger for the mobile in its base. Now it only costs 15.30 euros thanks to this discount code, so it is an excellent time to buy it cheaper.

Applying the coupon is very easy. To do this, enter the product page, check the 40% coupon box and then continue to the order processing. Do not use the one-click payment option, otherwise you will not be able to enjoy the discount. On the final page, Amazon will discount 10 euros and the final price will remain at only 15.30 euros.

Lamp with wireless charger for your mobile for only € 15

It is an ideal LED lamp to put on the bedside table or on the desk in your office. It has an elegant and minimalist design that fits in with the decoration of any room. It offers you different adjustable positions for both the main and upper arms, allowing you to direct the light to the desired point.

It is equipped with a Qi wireless charger on its base, so that you can charge your mobile without plugging it in. It is compatible with most smartphones and offers a charging speed of up to 5 W.

Smart bulbs are the most popular connected object in homes. We show you everything you need to know to choose the right smart bulb.

You have the possibility to choose from 5 color temperatures and 10 different brightness levels by means of the controls that you will find in its base. In this way, you will always have the perfect light for the task you are doing, be it reading, studying, working or resting.

And so that you can worry completely, this LED lamp It has a timer to turn itself off. Just touch the clock icon on the base to set a 60 or 30 minute timer.

If you like to keep up to date with the latest offers and product recommendations, you can follow them in real time on the Computerhoy.com channel on Telegram, where we will keep you informed of the latest technology discounts.

In this article, ComputerHoy receives a commission from its affiliate partners for each purchase you make through the product links that we have included, something that in no case represents an additional cost for you. However, our recommendations are always independent and objective. You can check our affiliate policy here.