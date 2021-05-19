This League is a thing of ‘old’

It will take a long time to forget this League 20/21. Few league championships have had the excitement and competitiveness of this year: in the absence of a day for the conclusion of the League, we still do not know the champion team, nor those that will qualify for Europa League nor those who will descend to Second division. Athletic, Madrid, Barça Y Seville They have starred in an epoch-making title fight. But it is not the only surprising thing that this League has left us: this year’s will also be remembered for the spectacular level shown by the most veteran footballers.

Luis Suárez, Luka Modric, Jesús Navas, Leo Messi, Joaquín Sánchez… Age has not been a problem for them: along with other veterans, they have performed at a very high level and have been key pieces in the schemes of their respective teams. In fact, the top scorer in the League is Leo Messi, a 33-year-old footballer, and there are many over 30 who have emerged as the most prominent in the championship. Examples of this are Luis Suarez at Atlético de Madrid, Luka modric at Real Madrid, Joaquin at Real Betis, Alvaro Negredo in Cádiz, Roberto Soldado in the Granada or Jesus Navas at Sevilla, among others. These are the most prominent veterans in Liga 20/21, the senior competition.

Messi, top scorer of the championship

Even though that him Barcelona finally he will not be able to fight for the league title on the last day, Leo Messi He has been the man who has kept the illusions intact at Can Barça. To their 33 years, the Argentine no longer dribbles as he used to, but maintains spectacular scoring figures: he has 29 goals and he takes seven goals to the second classified in the Pichichi.

Another season, Leo Messi has been the most outstanding of the Barcelona team. There have been 33 starts in the 35 games he has been able to play, completing 29 points and nine assists. Years go by, but nothing changes in Barcelona: the best player wears 10 on his back and is Argentine. Everything seems to indicate that the same thing will happen next season, except that the surprise jumps and Messi leaves the club.

Luka Modric, the magician of the League

The ultimate expression that age does not have to be a problem. At 35 years old, Luka modric he is in one of the best moments of his career and has completed a spectacular season. There are only three players at Real Madrid who have played more minutes than him: Courtois, Casemiro Y Benzema. Due to the large number of injuries suffered in Valdebebas, Zidane has had to pull more than ever from a Modric who lives a second youth.

The Croatian midfielder has been able to do everything: his age, the high number of minutes, the physical demands of such a tight schedule … Nothing has been enough against a Modric who has been one of the best players in this field. League. Recital after recital, ‘Lukita’ held a Madrid who has fought to the end for the titles in a very complicated season for those of Zinedine Zidane.

Suárez, a gift for Simeone

Last summer, the Barcelona came off Luis Suarez in the construction of your new project. The destination chosen by the board of Josep Maria Bartomeu was the Atlético de Madrid, who received a gift that seems to be the key in the end to the achievement of the title of the Santander League. The Uruguayan forward scored the winning goal against Osasuna, a triumph that allows those of Diego Pablo Simeone reach the last day depending on themselves.

Luis Suarez was what he needed Atlético de Madrid to fight for a League, a title that has resisted him since the 13/14 season. 20 goals in 29 games The Uruguayan is wearing, a man whose legs do not respond as before, but who refuses to lose that characteristic scoring nose. Along with other players like Llorente or Carrasco, Suárez has been one of the best of an Atlético that can certify the league title against him Valladolid on the last day.

The veterans show: Negredo, Joaquín, Navas …

Perhaps the previous three have been the most outstanding veterans, but by no means the only ones to shine and go through a second youth. Joaquin (39 years old) has been key in the EuroBetis, the seven goals and four assists of Alvaro Negredo (35) have given wings to a Cádiz that signed a great season, Roberto Soldado (35) has been the leader of a Granada that has signed another historic season and Jesus Navas (35) has been indisputable in Sevilla and in the Spanish team.

They are some of the oldest players who have been very important in their respective teams. Others like Pacheco in the Alaves, Boy in the Elche, Jorge Molina in Granada, Sergio Ramos at Real Madrid (although it was not his best season) or Mikel Rico in Huesca they have also been in Liga 20/21, the championship of the third age.