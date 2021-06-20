This large Samsung Galaxy tablet collapses in AliExpress on the eve of Prime Day

The 64 GB Samsung Galaxy Tab A7 drops to 211 euros on AliExpress just before Prime Day, but with an exclusive coupon.

The tablet Samsung Galaxy Tab A7 It is one of the best in the firm’s catalog in terms of value for money. Now, this device can be yours for only 211 euros in AliExpress applying the coupon 38EARLY, a great option to buy the 64 GB version that has an original value of 259 euros.

You don’t have to wait for Amazon Prime Day to get a good cheap tablet. Among its specifications we find a large screen of 10.4 inch, processor power Qualcomm Snapdragon 662 and a battery that ensures autonomy for the whole day. If you want to know more offers like these, you just have to subscribe to our Chollos de Explica.co channel on Telegram.

Buy the cheapest Samsung Galaxy Tab A7

The Galaxy Tab A7 is, first of all, an elegant and light design that makes it a very comfortable tablet to always carry with you to work, study or watch series, for example. For the latter, its screen helps 10.4 inch and its sound system Dolby Atmos. Power for basic tasks will not be a problem, as it mounts a processor Snapdragon 662, next to 3 GB of RAM and 64 GB of internal storage expandable by microSD.

For photos and video calls, the tablet equips a 8 MP rear camera and a front of 5 MP. Undoubtedly, when choosing a model you have to look at what it offers you in terms of autonomy, this being a tablet with 7,040 mAh battery which, according to the company, can last the entire day on a single charge. Bluetooth 5.0, WiFi and 3.5mm headphone jack They complete its specifications, leaving us with a great Samsung Galaxy Tab A7 that can be yours for only 211 euros with the 38EARLY coupon.

