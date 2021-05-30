This large 7L capacity oil-free fryer is a bargain at Amazon: it costs 84.99 euros with a discount coupon | Technology

In this article, ComputerHoy could receive a commission for your purchases. More information.

If you want to have one of the most advanced kitchens of the moment, and you do not want to complicate your life too much when it comes to frying your favorite dishes such as chicken or potatoes, you will surely be interested in purchasing one of the fryers on the market, and one of the most recommended is right now in an irresistible offer.

And is that if you are looking for a fryer without oil and with a large capacity, the Aigostar Cube is the best option in this regard, a multifunction fryer that even includes a recipe book so you can unleash your imagination with the richest dishes.

This Aigostar Cube deep fryer is only € 84.99 if you apply the € 15 discount coupon which is just below the price, and is only valid for today May 30, so you must hurry.

You can receive the Aigostar Cube fryer at € 84.99 with free shipping at your home in just a few hours, and in addition to its automatic functions, it also has a manual mode in case you want to give your dishes a personal touch.

It is a large capacity fryer since it offers up to 7 l which allows us to cook dishes from 6 to 10 servings. You can opt for a traditional cooking in the basket or a more direct cooking in the drawer.

Count with one LED touch panel where you can select up to 7 pre-programmed functions These include potatoes, prawns, chicken, beef, meat, fish and “keep warm” and its use is extremely simple by selecting the corresponding function or even manual mode, which will allow you to adjust the temperature from 80 ° C to 200 ° C and adjustable times ranging from 0 to 60 minutes.

This deep fryer it is four times faster than a conventional oven, and by allowing us to cook without oils, all our dishes come out with fewer calories and healthier, and now with a juicy discount. Another alternative that we offer you is the Cecofry Deluxe Rapid Moon with slightly less capacity but highly recommended.

