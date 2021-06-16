This laptop is going to sweep the Prime Day and is already on sale: it is from HP and costs only 369 euros | Technology

In this article, ComputerHoy could receive a commission for your purchases. More information.

A few days before Amazon Prime Day, there are some offers that are already available in different categories, so perhaps it is worth taking advantage of them now, before the stock runs out.

Like every year, as an Amazon sales campaign approaches, the store heats up the countdown with some special sales, which are unchecked and anticipated to benefit the most savvy shoppers, and in 2021 it was not going to differ.

Prime Day is celebrated on the 21st and 22nd, that is, Monday and Tuesday of next week, although some of the offers that will be available on those days have already arrived. One of them is the one that affects a cheap top-tier laptop, the HP 15s-fq2040ns, which happens to cost only 369.99 euros.

Although in theory it will be at this price for more than ten days, things can change, and it is certain that on Prime Day it will sweep, so Stock may be out of stock or delivery date delayed by several weeks for those who buy it on the 21st and 22nd.

This computer features an 11th Gen Intel Core i3 processor, plus SSD storage, making it a complete notebook for workers and students.

Buying it you already make sure that the shipping is quite fast, and if what you are looking for is a competitive laptop in this price range, there are few options that there are better bargains on Prime Day.

If you are an Amazon Prime user, shipping is not only free but you can also receive your order in just 24 or 48 working hours, depending on the area of ​​Spain where you live.

Next-gen Intel Core i3 and SSD, albeit without Windows 10

As we say, the performance promised by this HP laptop is quite good, especially for the price it has. With the 11th Gen Intel Core i3, the fluidity of the system is guaranteed at all times, and also in a battery efficient way.

Intel has squeezed the energy consumption of its chips to the maximum with this generation, so this HP promises more than eight hours of autonomy with normal use, something that makes it a good team for students and workers who need to live away from a plug without problems.

Its 256GB capacity SSD is the icing on the cake. This format is faster than hard drives and eMMC that are usually seen in cheap laptops, with more than enough capacity to install dozens of apps and download more or less heavy files.

A laptop offers versatility and in many cases a lot of power.

The problem, the only one that can be put, is that it does not have Windows 10 pre-installed, although if you have a 16GB pendrive at hand you can install the operating system yourself without problems and in less than half an hour.

These are its main technical specifications:

Screen size: 15.6 “Screen resolution: Full HD Weight: 1.69 kg Processor: Intel Core i3-1115G4 RAM memory: 8GB DDR4 Storage: 256GB SSD

