This land is your land. Trailer for ‘Wrong Turn, Path to Hell’

Selecta Visin presents the Spanish trailer for ‘Wrong Turn, trail to hell‘, the remake of’Km. 666 (detour to hell)‘which on this occasion has been directed by Mike P. Nelson (‘ The Domestics’) from a script written by Alan B. McElroy, also a screenwriter of the original 2003 film.

The Spanish actress and model Charlotte Vega (‘The Secret of Old Bridge’, ‘Velvet’) leads the cast of this film that once again follows a group of young people who stray from their hiking route, entering the lands of the Fundacin, a hidden community ready to do anything to protect their particular lifestyle.

The film, endorsed by “the producers of the Residen Evil saga”, will hit Spanish cinemas next July 23 by the hand of Selecta Visin.

