This kitchen robot costs only € 169 and can compete face to face with the best, with 30 functions and a digital display | Technology

If you want to take a leap in quality in the kitchen, a robot is the perfect companion, although it is true that they are usually quite expensive. Less and less, yes, thanks to brands that sell low cost models, such as Cecotec.

It never hurts to have help in the kitchen, especially when carrying out routine tasks such as stirring, chopping or grinding, which take a lot of time and attention and are easily automated with the help of a kitchen robot.

If you want one, surely there are several of those that we consider to be the best kitchen robots that sound like you: Thermomix, Moulinex, Taurys and more, but there are other models that have little to envy and that are much cheaper. We are talking, for example, of the Cecotec Mambo 7090, which you can buy for only 169 euros in the official store of the brand.

Large capacity kitchen robot (3.3L) and with programming function, in addition to a multitude of modes and 1700W of power.

It is quite a bargain, especially because has free shipping from Spain (Cecotec is a Spanish brand, from Valencia) and because its functions are quite advanced for the price it has right now.

Its metal jug has a large capacity, 3.3L, so you have to prepare many servings at once. It is washable in the dishwasher and allows more than 30 different functions, such as chopping, slicing, grating or grating, among others.

It also has an intelligent system to adjust the temperature within 10 levels, so it has a lot of versatility to avoid burning or sticking the food. To that are added 10 speeds that you can adjust to suit you, and with a timer function.

It is the cheapest kitchen robot from Cecotec and one of the cheapest on the market, and that little by little there are brands that have been pulling their prices down, and we are not talking about the famous Lidl kitchen robot (which we were able to analyze at fund), which is very inexpensive but does not reach 169 euros for this Mambo.

In just a few days you will have it at home if you decide to buy it, without paying postage and with a two-year warranty provided by the manufacturer.

