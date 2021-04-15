This Jennifer Aniston said after rumors of a process of adoption of a girl in Mexico

Jennifer Aniston He referred to rumors that he was in the process of adopting a girl in Mexico, through his representative. After media such as The Mirror or The Sun gave the news about the actress for certain, the information was denied in TMZ. In fact, as it became known, in the Friends special -which was recorded last week-, he talked about everything, but never mentioned the possibility of becoming a mother.

It was first said that Aniston had been in contact with a Mexican orphanage and that she had discussed it in the reunion with her fellow sitcoms. Little is known about the content of this meeting, which will be broadcast by HBO Max, although something has been revealed by Matthew Perry through his social networks.

According to the British newspaper The Mirror, in the special, Aniston, 52, would have shared with her colleagues the news that I was in the process of adopting from a Mexican household called Casa Hogar Zion. “His friends say that the adoption process is scheduled to end in June,” reported the aforementioned media. She added: “Jen felt that the meeting was the perfect time to announce her baby to the whole group. While the women already knew this, since they see each other regularly, she thought it would be special to tell the men when they were all together, as she rarely sees them due to their work commitments. Meanwhile, The Sun published: “They were all overjoyed when she told them that she would happily take all of their parenting advice once she settled down.”.

However, all this information was denied by the actress through her representative in TMZ. Although they claim that Aniston talked about everything with David Schwimmer, Lisa Kudrow, Matthew Perry, Courteney Cox and Matt LeBlanc during the meeting, she never mentioned anything about the arrival of a baby in her life. “Rumors that Jennifer is in the process of adopting a baby are false and never happened”Said a spokesperson.