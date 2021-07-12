this is your quality control before arriving in Spain

The Tesla Model Y will arrive in Spain from August. Although it was confirmed that the electric models acquired in the European territory were going to be manufactured in the Gigafactory in Berlin, a delay has led to the production being carried out through the factory that Elon Musk’s company has installed in China. Vehicles will pass a rigorous quality control that Tesla has not hesitated to show in a video.

The video, which lasts 1 minute and 30 seconds, shows the entire quality control process that Tesla Model Ys have to go through before reaching their respective owner. In total, there are 25 steps that are carried out —or at least, those that are seen in the video— to check that everything works as it should. All tests are important to ensure the comfort and safety of the vehicle, but there are some that can be very interesting.

The assembly line takes the first steps by checking the quality of the materials and interior equipment of the Tesla Model Y, like seat belts. A check of the tires, headlights, batteries, sensors or screens is also carried out.

The most striking tests are those of driving. Tesla checks vehicle braking, stability when passing rough areas or speed bumps or resistance to rain and fog. They even partially submerge the Model Y to, probably, check if the water enters through any hole or the internal components, such as the motor, resist.

Tesla Model Y manufactured in China will arrive in Spain in August

The Tesla Model Y, remember, can be purchased in two configurations. The version “Great Autonomy”, which has up to 505 km of autonomy, speeds of up to 217 km / h and acceleration in 5.1 seconds, is priced at 64,000 euros. “Performance”, with 480 km of autonomous, maximum speed of 241 km / h and acceleration from 0 to 100 in 3.7 seconds, costs 70,000 euros.

People who have already ordered the Tesla Model Y will start receiving this model from August. In 2022, the vehicles purchased in Spain and Europe are expected to come from the Berlin Gigafactory, which has a somewhat different assembly process than Tesla’s factory in China.

