this is your new diagonal camera system

One of the most recurrent rumors surrounding the launch of the iPhone 13 has to do with its improvements in the camera system. Although it will not be until 2023 when Apple jumps to 40 megapixels, everything seems to indicate that this year’s iPhone will also receive a great update in this section.

Now a new iPhone 13 dummy report, based on the leaked schematics currently used by accessory makers, shows an increase in the camera system in the terminal.

In this regard, they seem to corroborate the rear camera system that was recently leaked. The new module I wouldn’t be limited to Pro modelsIf not, it would also be integrated into the iPhone 13 mini. However, there would be a difference in iPhone 13 Max.

Significant improvements to the iPhone 13 camera

Apple’s largest terminal maintains the same camera module design, but the sizes of each of the individual lenses are significantly larger and the normal models are placed diagonally. In addition, the set consisting of the general module, which groups all the cameras together, sticks out more from the body of the phone.

This would corroborate, in part, the assertions of analyst Ming-Chi Kuo, who points out that the focal length of the iPhone 13 will change to 1 / 1.7 compared to 1/2 of the iPhone 12. In addition, always according to the same rumors, the size of the pixels from cameras too would increase from 1.7 microns to 2 microns this year. Photos taken from the iPhone 13 would present more detail and less noise, especially in low-light environments.

The iPhone 13 will also have a version (RED)

Another rumor that has come to light recently has to do with the variety of colors of the iPhone 13. Along with the leak regarding the launch of glossy pure black for the Pro, a RED version would also be available.

This render shows the new diagonal camera system, the notch reduction, and the RED model. The latter would only be available for the general line and not for the Pro models, which would have their own range of more sober and less colorful colors.

