This is Yonaguni, the lost city of Japan that sank into the sea

Despite the archaeological evidence found, the remains in the vicinity of Yonaguni have not been officially recognized by Japan.

Almost 500 kilometers southwest of the island of Okinawa, bordering Taiwan, a pyramid was upholstered by the sea 2,000 years ago. On this occasion, the cause of the sinking was an earthquake. Over the years, the inhabitants of nearby places did not believe that it really existed: became the Asiatic Atlantis. Beneath the waves, a mystical halo enveloped Yonaguni, the lost city.

Out to sea

Photo: USGS / NASA Landsat data / Orbital Horizon / Gallo Images / .

Just as Japan is a conglomerate of islands, it also seems an archipelago of lost cities. The case of Yonaguni is iconic because, literally, its history, customs, ways of life and traditions were taken away by the sea. No one was certain that it really existed, because everything drowned in the depths of the Pacific.

It wasn’t until Masaaki Kimura, a marine geologist at the University of the Ryukyus in Japan, began investigating what had happened that the lost city gained media attention again. Together with a team of scientists, he immersed himself in the place where the ancestral town was formerly erected. Alone diving he realized that, effectively, there was a pyramid.

The investigation has taken 15 years. In this time, Kimura has dedicated himself to make maps and measure the perimeter of formations that he found out to sea. According to his testimony, each time he returns to the site he becomes more convinced that, under the diving boat, there was a city of more than 5,000 years, devastated by a withering natural disaster.

In the immediate vicinity, Kimura has found a castle, a stadium of considerable dimensions and a triumphal arch, connected by what appear to be ancient roads and aqueducts. In total, the area can cover up to 300 by 150 meters of surface, hidden under the shelter of the Pacific.

We suggest you: What is it like to visit Hashima: the lost island of Japan where no one is left

Silenced by the waves

Photo: USGS / NASA Landsat data / Orbital Horizon / Gallo Images / .

From satellite images we have been able to understand the extension that Yonaguni formerly had. Pyramids, ritual centers and buildings of political control loomed over the city, until it was silenced by the waves:

“The largest structure looks like a complicated monolithic stepped pyramid that rises from a depth of 25 meters,” explains Kimura to National Geographic, regarding the publication of his findings.

However, the expert’s claims have not gone by without generating acid responses. Other authors think that their research is misled by the excitement of having found a lost civilization. Some believe that instead of being a stepped pyramid, it is actually natural rock formations, without human intervention.

Robert Schoch, a professor of science and mathematics at Boston University who has dived the site, explains that This is a basic geology concept. Sandstones – the material from which these formations are made – tend to break along the planes and end in straight edges. “[…] particularly in a area with many faults and tectonic activity“, He assures.

Doubts and lack of support about Yonaguni

Photo: .

Kimura does not have the support of the Japanese government’s Agency for Cultural Affairs, which has expressed reservations about his findings. Not even the Okinawa prefectural government recognizes that Yonaguni’s remains are something of cultural importance. The only thing left as a state registry is a uninhabited island south of the Ryukyu archipelago, on the border with Taiwan.

Despite the fact that the first records of the supposed pyramid date back to 1986, the Japanese state has chosen to doubt the findings. Although there are experts who think that these are vestiges of the iconic Mu civilization, the Government doubts have not allowed the discoveries to be made official under the sea.

Today, despite state reserves, it is possible visit Yonaguni in a tourist way. On the island there are cows, and the waves of the Pacific do not represent a threat. On the contrary, it is possible to dive around the supposed vestiges of the sunken city. Given the uncertainty and lack of government confirmation, the locals still call it ‘Iseki Tanto’: point of ruins.

Keep reading:

In the absence of space in cemeteries, burials in Japan are taking place under trees

Digisexuals: Japanese people convinced they can lead an intimate life with a hologram