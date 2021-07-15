This is Windows 365, Microsoft’s operating system that can be accessed through the cloud

07/15/2021 at 10:45 AM CEST

Antonio Vallejo Taslimi

Although a few weeks ago Microsoft presented its next operating system, that is, Windows 11, at a special event, this is not the only thing that the company has wanted to show these days. And it is that after a time full of rumors and speculation around an operating system based entirely on the cloud, it is finally official. Microsoft presents Windows 365, a operating system that we can access through the browser itself and from almost any device.

Windows 365 is a version of the popular Microsoft operating system entirely cloud-based. This means that to access it you will need an internet connection and a browser. In this way, portability and remote work are magnified by the possibilities that this new version of Windows can host, especially for those people who do not have a “trained” PC for certain required tasks. Windows 365 would initially arrive with up to 16GB of RAM and 512GB of storage, offering custom configurations. From Microsoft they assure that this system would offer an “instant start” and compatible with the main Windows applications. To access it, all you have to do is have a browser, so it could be run on both a PC, a Mac, or even an iPad. Thus, Microsoft will give a greater component of versatility to the most used operating system in the world.

At the moment this operating system It will arrive for companies from next August 2. The idea is that in the future it expands to offer this experience also to users. Windows 365 would ultimately be a version of Windows 10 in the cloud developed using Azure. When it’s time, this version can be upgraded to Windows 11 in the next few months.