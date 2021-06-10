This is why you should see the new Loki series

This is the reason why you should see the new series of Loki | Instagram

After the premiere in Disney + of the series “Loki”, social networks have been flooded with memes and reactions about its first episode, that is why we will let you know why you should see it.

As expected, the premiere of the expected Serie Loki’s has shaken fans of the Marvel multiverse.

There is no doubt that the first episode generated several reactions on social networks and with it also a huge avalanche of memes.

It may interest you: These are the Disney + premieres for this weekend

It should be noted that the arrival of this series “Loki, the God of Deception” has a total of six episodes in its first season with a new story that begins after the events that occurred in “The Avengers: Endgame”.

With this series, the great Marvel industry shows an unprecedented facet of the character played by Tom Hiddleston, very different from what has been seen in the “Avengers” and “Thor” movies.

As we have seen in other stories in this multiverse, the new series promises time travel.

In this way, Loki has the opportunity to deepen the motivations of the god of deception, something that is undoubtedly necessary for his ambiguous actions, which he has demonstrated in almost all his appearances.

In addition, the references to Marvel’s Phase 4 are strong, so many fans will be able to find various connections with WandaVision, including Falcon and the Winter Soldier, a series that shows other superheroes.

Notably, Loki stars Tom Hiddleston, Sophia Di Martino, and Richard E. Grant. Michael Waldron is the scriptwriter and executive producer of the series, while Kate Herron participates as director of all the episodes of this first season.

It may interest you: In the middle of nowhere, Aislinn Derbez suffers a mishap on the road

As we mentioned before, after the premiere on Disney + of this long-awaited series, endless memes have circulated on social networks about the first impressions that Loki has generated.

I HATE YOU MARVEL BECAUSE YOU MAKE ME SUFFER LIKE THIS “,” June welcomes us with the premiere of #Loki + Tom Hiddleston “,” Poor Gamora and Natasha died for nothing #Loki “,” When it’s your turn to be the protagonist and antagonist of your own series “were some of the comments regarding the series.

On the other hand, Loki (Loki Laufeyson) is a fictional supervillain appearing in American comic books published by Marvel Comics.

Follow us on Facebook and get more from Show News!

Created by writer Stan Lee, screenwriter Larry Lieber, and cartoonist Jack Kirby, a version of the character first appeared in Venus # 6 (August 1949).

The modern incarnation of Loki first appeared in Journey into Mystery # 85 (October 1962).

It is worth mentioning that he is the adopted brother and often the enemy of the superhero Thor and is based on the Norse mythological deity of the same name and is sometimes described as an antihero.

It may interest you: 3 Netflix series ideal to kick off the summer

Loki has appeared in several ongoing series, limited series, and alternate reality series, including his own 4-issue series Loki (2004).

He was the main character of Journey into Mystery from issues 622 to 645, and appeared in new issues of Young Avengers in 2013.

He began appearing in his solo series Loki: Agent of Asgard in 2014 and again in 2016 with Vote Loki.

The character also appeared in associated Marvel merchandise, including animated television series, clothing, toys, video games, and movies.

It is worth mentioning that in 2009, Loki was classified as IGN, the eighth greatest comic book villain of all time and in 2014 he was classified again by IGN, this time as the fourth greatest comic book villain of all time.

Tom Hiddleston plays Loki in the Marvel Cinematic Universe, first appearing in the live-action film Thor (2011), and then again in The Avengers (2012), Thor: The Dark World (2013), Thor: Ragnarok (2017), Avengers: Infinity War (2018) and Avengers: Endgame (2019).

Hiddleston will reprise the role in the upcoming Disney + Loki series (2021) and the animated series What If …? (2021).