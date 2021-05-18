This is why you have muscle spasms just before falling asleep.

You are about to enter the realm of sleep and enjoy your hours of rest. In fact, you have already begun to dream; but suddenly you feel like you fall and wake up with a start. As if muscle spasms had interrupted your sleep. They are called hypnic jerks and it is estimated that a 60-70% of people has suffered them at some time, according to Live Science. They are not a sleep-related disorder, as is the case with insomnia. And it has nothing to do with sleep paralysis, either. So what are horse jerks? Do they indicate some type of disease?

Hypnic jerks (also called hypnic myoclonus) are those muscle spasms that can give a person just as they are moving from wakefulness to the first phase of sleep. In general, hypnic jerks are not a serious problem and are usually caused by a variety of factors. In fact, it is changes in breathing, decreased heart rate, muscle relaxation, and changes in temperature related to sleep cycles that can cause these characteristic muscle spasms.

But, How exactly do muscle spasms occur? These hypnic jerks appear because by lowering our pulsations, the brain interprets it as a signal that we are dying and sends a nervous impulse to try to revive the body. Not the best of awakenings, especially if we share a bed. Sometimes it can be such strong spasms that not only we wake up. But you have to look at it on the bright side: if we have woken up, it is because, in principle, we are not dying.

Other factors of hypnic jerks

However, there are other possible factors that can cause us to have times when we suffer more horse riding. But what are these other factors?

One of the main factors of this problem at the time of going to sleep is stress. Stress can cause us insomnia, nightmares… and it can also be guilty of these muscle spasms. What’s more, due to stress (or anxiety) the brain is in a constant state of alert and this can cause the muscle spasms of hypnic jerks.

The use of alcohol, drugs, or caffeine can also be a trigger for hypnic jerks. Lack of sleep or sleeping in awkward postures, they can also produce them. It can also be the side effect of some medications.

There is a case of hypnic jerks that may indicate a deficiency of some nutrients, such as magnesium, calcium and iron. And it is when these muscle spasms occur when we go to sleep after having performed high impact exercises. For this reason, it is advisable to go to the family doctor when there may be a relationship. A simple blood test can reveal the lack of these nutrients and the doctor can supplement them or offer a diet rich in them to avoid hypnic jerks and other problems derived from their deficiency.

Can muscle spasms be prevented?

There are people who have times when they have these muscle spasms every night and wonder how can they avoid them. In case it is something that is repeated very often and even several times throughout the same night; experts recommend go to a neurologist.

When we are very tired, the transition to the first phase of sleep is done very quickly, so the brain reacts with these hypnic jerks

For less worrisome cases, following a series of guidelines should be sufficient. However, if not, the recommendation is still to see a doctor. These recommendations go through decrease anxiety or stress levels; do relaxing exercises before going to bed, such as taking a bath or reading; avoid exercising up to six hours before going to bed or following a diet rich in calcium and magnesium. In addition, it is recommended to avoid alcohol before going to sleep and also beverages with caffeine.

Finally, sleeping about eight hours is also advisable. This is because when we are very tired the passage from the waking state to the first phase of sleep is done very quickly; So the brain reacts with these muscle spasms to wake us up and sleep a little more slowly, so that the body has time to adjust.

In short, except in the case of nutrient deficiency, hypnic jerks are generally not a serious problem or sleep disorder. Although it can be annoying for oneself (and for those who share our bed), we should not worry a priori. But when in doubt, it is best to go to the family doctor or neurologist.

