This is why we won’t see the new Call of Duty at E3

Much has been said about the impact the next Call of Duty: Vanguard will have now that Warzone is the crown jewel and everything revolves around free-to-play. Despite the fact that with the first leaks of the game everything indicates that the return to World War II would not mean a profound change in Warzone, we were wrong.

According to VGC, Call of Duty: Vanguard will have a significant impact on Warzone, so much so that, contrary to what the rumors say, it will come hand in hand with a new map for the Batte Royale. And not a small one similar to Renaissance Island.

Unlike what happened with Black Ops, Sledgehammer has had a lot more time to prepare for integration with Vanguard Warzone. In this way, they would have a large amount of content planned for the Battle Royale, which will officially become a scene of World War II.

And all a few months after the release of the map based on the 80s that we saw at the beginning of the season.

The real reason Call of Duty: Vanguard and Warzone won’t be at E3

This is precisely why the new Call of Duty: Vanguard will not debut at E3. According to the specialized media, Activision has chosen to reveal its new game later, in the middle of summer. And it probably will through an event in Warzone.

And it is that the plans of Call of Duty: Vanguard include a completely new map for Warzone, the largest and most ambitious in the series to date. This time everything would be planned to coincide with the launch of the game, instead of arriving months later as happened with the Black Ops debacle.

VCG points out that the Warzone map taken from Call of Duty: Vanguard will be set in the Pacific setting of WWII. It would also be significantly larger than Warzone’s current Verdansk environment.

On the details of it, these are still scarce. It is rumored that they will add new vehicles to fit the huge size of the map from Pacific. Although what is confirmed is that it will use the same technology as the Modern Warfare engine.

This supposes a change of cycle within the saga. Especially now that EA’s new Battlefield, which will be revealed today, will have its setting in the near future to 2042, that is, in modern warfare. Call of Duty Warzone, on the other hand, will do it in the opposite direction: to the past. And it’s not very clear what the fans want.

