This is why the Spanish basketball group at the Games is called “of death”

07/13/2021 at 12:36 AM CEST

Spain has been framed in the group of death in these next Olympic Games in Tokyo that will begin in just a few days. The team led by Sergio Scariolo is one of the favorites to win the gold, but they must first pass the group stage.The Spanish team is in Group C, along with Argentina, Slovenia and host Japan. It will not be easy to overcome this first phase and more so considering that the first three of each group pass, the three second and the two best third third. Thus, Spain must start the Olympic Games well if it wants to be in the quarterfinals.

The Spanish basketball team will debut at the Olympic Games on Monday, July 26 at 2:00 p.m. against Japan. The second game will be the Thursday 29 also at 2:00 p.m. against Argentina and the group stage will close on Sunday, August 1 at 10.20 against Slovenia. All three matches will be played in Saitama.

Argentina was the finalist in the 2019 World Cup that Spain precisely won, while Slovenia has just qualified for this Olympic event in an ‘in extremis’ way, but with a Doncic in a state of grace. The Slovenian base is one of the great weapons and the main threat to Spain.