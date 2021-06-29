This is why four-month-old Zane Kahin is the 2021 Gerber baby

Gerber, the most famous American baby food company in the world, announced this day the winner of its eleventh edition of the Gerber Baby contest 2021, choosing as the new face of his brand a little boy from Winter Park, Florida.

His name is Zane Kahin, 5 1/2 months old and officially earned the title of “Gerber Spokesbaby ‘2021” after her face was chosen from more than 90,000 babies who participated in the pageant.

“His cheerful demeanor, infectious laughter and playful smile, which can light up any room” were the reasons why Zane was chosen, according to Gerber in a statement.

But besides that, this baby has a great life story.

Erin Kahin, Zane’s mother, explained in an interview for NBC’s Today show that, without a doubt, her son is a special baby, since he overcame endless adversities since before he was born.

Meet the new Gerber Baby! See the moment the proud parents find out live on TODAY that their baby won the title. pic.twitter.com/Yj8p9OP9SD – TODAY (@TODAYshow) June 28, 2021

It turns out that Erin was diagnosed with breast cancer at age 27, so they had to give him chemotherapy. At the end of the treatment, the doctors told her that they did not know what impact treatment, including radiation and a double mastectomy, might have on her ability to become pregnant and have children.

“After marrying my husband over a year ago, we surprisingly conceived naturally and I had a near perfect pregnancy,” Erin explained.

“By recognizing that every baby is a Gerber baby, we celebrate the diversity of families, whether it’s where we are from, who our parents are, or the circumstances in which the baby came into the world,” said Mohini Joshi, Gerber’s vice president of marketing, it’s a statement.

As the winner, Zane will have the opportunity to serve as Chief Taste Test Officer to test and review new baby food products, provide Gerber’s executive team with “tips” on what babies need for the future, and guest star as CEO. Gerber for a day, helping make business decisions that grow the company and each baby.

In addition, your family will receive a $ 25,000 cash prize, as well as free Gerber products for up to one year and a CGO wardrobe valued at $ 1,000 provided by Gerber Childrenswear.

You are interested in:

The first baby to appear in Gerber products celebrated her 94th birthday

Meet Magnolia, the First Adopted Baby Who Will Be an Ambassador for the Gerber Food Brand