Drax the Destroyer (played by Dave Bautista) is one of the funniest Guardians of the Galaxy members, because despite his seriousness when fighting, he has moments that are funny in the movies when he gets angry and thinks about the topics . One of the coolest scenes we could see in Avengers: Infinity War, is when Drax is in front of Gamora and Peter while they have a romantic conversation, when these two realize that Drax is watching them, they ask him why and responds by saying that “Is invisible” making very slow movements.

At first, many thought that this was just a joke on Drax’s part, but it seems that it goes further, since recently a theory emerged that was shared by the Reddit user called FanTheories, who comments something very interesting about the scene that it makes a lot of logic if we think about it.

“I think he later realized that things that don’t move or move incredibly slowly are essentially invisible. Similar to how the vision of the T-Rex is described. However, what he doesn’t realize is that other species do not have this same disadvantage. So when he tries his hilarious chunk of invisibility in the next Avengers movie, he is unable to understand why it is absolutely absurd to others. He is convinced of a reality that simply is not the case for everyone else.

Drax eating potatoes when invisible – Infinity War

According to what FanTheories says, everything revolves around the alien race of Drax, it is very likely that these living beings have the disadvantage of not visually capture subjects who are not moving, or that they move too slowly, a disadvantage that the T-Rex also had with its vision. It is certainly something that makes sense, since the scene would emphasize the differences of species throughout the universe. It’s a simple theory, though, so we can’t be sure until the film’s producers confirm or explain what it actually means to be invisible to Drax in the Marvel Cinematic Universe.

Other Marvel Items You May Like