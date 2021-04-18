This is why Chris Evans left Marvel! | Instagram

As you remember, it was in Avengers: endgame, where Chris Evans, who played Steve Rogers for many years, sadly ended his stint at Marvel by bringing his character back to his true days.

The truth is that along with Robert Downey Jr, Chris Evans became one of the most iconic actors of Marvel.

His passage through the franchise, where he gave life for a long time to Steve Rogers, that is, the Captain America, was the cause of his success and his worldwide fame.

However, Chris Evans’ role as Captain America, being the first Avenger, was ended, much to the chagrin of fans in Avengers: endgame.

It is that, once the great battle is over, Steve He appeared as the old man he should have, with a decision already made: to go back to his time so that he could die alongside his great love, Peggy Carter.

So much so that, since 2019, the real Cap has not been seen again go through any of Marvel’s creations.

That is, unfortunately it was the final end of Evans as the sentinel of freedom in the largest studio in Hollywood, beyond the fact that there are now others like John Walker in The Falcon and The Winter Soldier, the original actor did not return to dress in the blue suit.

Anyway, after three years, the real reason Chris Evans disappeared from the MCU became known.

The point is that, now, at the end of the phase in which he participated, he had to leave space for other characters who are symbols in the United States.

It is worth mentioning that since the premiere of WandaVisión, phase four of Marvel began and with it, the multiverses were activated.

And, for that same reason, the way was opened to new Captains America who have the same values ​​as the real one and who give the MCU a call for inclusion, especially in times of discrimination that we live today.

It is a volume that will be released on July 2 where Marvel prioritizes inclusion and stars an African-American woman.

Against all stereotypes, Mohale Nashigo and Natacha Bustos gave life to Nichelle Wright, the heroine who will inherit the true legacy of Rogers.

What I can say about Nichelle is that she is working day and night to bring change to a world in which she feels defeated, “said Nashigo. And, in the same way, Bustos added: “He is one of the characters that I am most proud of having designed, for all that he represents and means for the community.”

Aaron Fischer:

He is a young Captain America, the first to be released to commemorate 80 years of the superhero, who is also part of the LGBTQ + community.

But, to get to know it better, one of its creators, Joshua Trujillo commented that it represents the oppressed and forgotten.

Additionally, he added, “I hope his debut story resonates with readers and helps inspire the next generation of heroes.”

