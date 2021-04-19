This is why Cardano has seen a “huge” increase in developer interest.

Compartir

Tim Harrison, director of marketing and communications for Input Output Global (IOG), the developer of Cardano, posted a job posting for a data engineer, head of consulting, Java consultant, solution architect, and other positions at this company.

Applicants will have the opportunity, according to Harrison, to be part of a new “dedicated team.” Your goal will be to support the growing Cardano community.

Additionally, the new IOG team will help cheer the Cardano user “on board” as the platform approaches its third “Alonzo” Hard Fork Combinator (HFC) event. With a tentative implementation date set for Q3 2021, Alonzo will integrate Cardano’s smart contracts platform, Plutus.

Harrison said the network is seeing a surge in interest from developers:

As we get closer and closer to implementing #smartcontracts in #Cardano, we are seeing a HUGE increase in interest from developers. Exciting times. Therefore, we are creating a new dedicated team to help properly serve this rapidly growing community and help them get involved.

According to the IOG announcement, the Cardano developer has around 300 employees. Distributed in more than 50 countries around the world, the company claims to span different cultures and people. The company declares the following:

Our goal is to make collaboration between diverse people fun, exciting and always rewarding. Many companies say they ‘think outside the box’; for IO Global it’s more, ‘we think outside of geography’.

IOG duplicates Cardano’s Ouroboros Omega

Alonzo is the last of 3 HFCs, IOG started to implement them and Cardano’s smart contract capabilities with “Allegra” in 2020. Later, “Mary” was implemented along with the platform’s native token functionality.

When Plutus goes live on the mainnet, IOG and the Cardano community will achieve a major milestone. Smart contracts will expand network use cases and could bring in a new wave of users and developers looking to take advantage of its features.

Then, as Cardano inventor Charles Hoskinson said, the company will focus on developing Ouroboros Omega. Hoskinson revealed through his Twitter user on April 18, an additional $ 1.5 million for the budget for this project. Therefore, its development and delivery will be accelerated.

Ouroboros Omega will be the improved version of Cardano’s current consensus mechanism. Little has been revealed about the upgrade, but it could give this network more security, quick finisher, more performance, and scalability.

ADA is trading at $ 1.24 with a loss of 2.7% on the daily chart. On the weekly and monthly chart, ADA has losses of 1.9% and 4.7%.

ADA with small losses on the weekly chart. Source: ADAUSDT Tradingview

Trader Justin Bennet expects the ADA price to experience price action similar to that of August 2020. At that time, the cryptocurrency went through a correction and gained enough momentum to reach its current price, as shown in the chart. then.

Source: Justin Bennett