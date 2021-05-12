This is where “The Train” comes from! Cuban contender Robeisy Ramírez will meet Juan Tapia on May 22 in the Ramirez-Taylor preliminaries

LAS VEGAS – Before Jose Ramirez Y Josh taylor As they face off for the undisputed world junior welterweight championship on Saturday, May 22 at The Theater at Virgin Hotels Las Vegas, two exciting featherweight clashes will set the action going.

In an eight-round battle, the two-time Cuban Olympic gold medalist Robeisy Ramirez will face Juan Tapia, the pride of Brownsville, Texas.

Furthermore, the Mexican contender Jose Enrique Vivas will be measured at Louie coria, who is trained by Robert Garcia, in a scheduled eight-round battle.

The Ramírez-Tapia and Vivas-Coria bouts will be part of the preliminary fights scheduled to air live and exclusively on ESPN + at 5:15 pm ET / 2:15 pm PT.

The Ramirez-Taylor unification bout heads a junior welterweight tripleheader starting at 8:30 pm ET / 5:30 pm PT on ESPN, ESPN Deportes and ESPN +. The main card will also show the Mexican contender. José “Chon” Zepeda in a 10-round match against “Hammerin” Hank Lundy, and the sensation; Dominican contender Elvis “The Dominican Kid” Rodríguez Against Former American Amateur Star Kenneth “Bossman” Sims Jr. in an eight round bout.

Vivas (20-1, 11 KOs) went 2-0 last year inside “La Burbuja” at MGM Grand Las Vegas, beating Carlos Jackson in a contest for “Fight of the Year” and knocking out John Vincent Moralde in the first round. A former prominent Mexican fan, Vivas has won three consecutive bouts since losing points to Rubén Villa. Coria (12-4, 7 KOs), of Moreno Valley, California, hopes to snap a two-fight losing streak, though both losses came in fights that could easily have gone either way. Last June, he dropped a majority decision to Adam Lopez, and four months later, he dropped 2016 Olympic gold medalist Robson Conceicao en route to a close unanimous decision loss.

Ramírez (6-1, 4 KOs) turned his career around after a surprise decision loss to Adan Gonzáles in his professional debut. He avenged that loss last July by shutout decision and most recently knocked out Brandon Valdes (13-1 at the time) in the sixth round. Ramirez makes his 2021 debut against Tapia (10-3, 3 KOs), a seven-year-old professional who has come the distance against 2016 Olympic bronze medalist Vladimir Nikitin and pound-for-pound standout Shakur Stevenson.

In another undercard action:

• The native of Las Vegas, Andres Cortes (13-0, 7 KOs) will make his 11th consecutive hometown appearance, this time against Eduardo “Thunder” Garza (15-3-1, 8 KOs) in an eight-round junior lightweight fight. Cortés made a memorable impression inside MGM Grand Las Vegas last July, rebounding from a fourth-round knockdown to outmaneuver Alejandro Salinas.

• Raymond “Danger” Muratalla (11-0, 9 KOs), the Robert Garcia-trained lightweight prospect of Fontana, California, will fight José Luis Gallegos (20-10, 15 KOs) in an eight-round bout. Muratalla is coming off a third-round stoppage win over Luis Porozo last November on the Terence Crawford-Kell Brook undercard, his sixth straight victory by knockout.

• The middleweight prospect Javier “Milwaukee Made” Martínez (3-0, 1 KO), once the top-ranked American fan at 165 pounds, will fight veteran Calvin Metcalf (10-5-1, 3 KOs) in a six-round bout. Martinez last fought on February 20 and knocked out Billy Wagner in the first round.

On Ramírez vs. Taylor

In a Top Rank promotion, Ramirez vs. Taylor is a 12-round showdown for the undisputed junior welterweight world championship, taking place Saturday, May 22 at The Theater at Virgin Hotels Las Vegas. The event will air live on ESPN and ESPN Deportes (and will simulcast on ESPN +) at 8:30 pm ET / 5:30 pm PT. The undercard matches will air live exclusively on ESPN + at 5:15 pm ET / 2:15 pm PT.

The telecast will also feature a 10-round junior welterweight battle between José “Chon” Zepeda and “Hammerin” Hank Lundy, in addition to an eight-round junior welterweight clash between Dominican knockout artist Elvis “The Dominican Kid” Rodríguez and Kenneth “Bossman”. Sims Jr.

About ESPN +

ESPN + is the industry’s leading sports streaming service offering fans in the United States thousands of live sporting events, original programming not available on ESPN’s linear or digital TV networks, and exclusive editorial content from dozens of writers. and ESPN reporters. Launched in April 2018, ESPN + has grown to more than 12.1 million subscribers.

Fans sign up for ESPN + for just $ 5.99 a month (or $ 59.99 a year) on ESPN.com, ESPNplus.com, or on the ESPN app (mobile and connected). It’s also available as part of The Disney Bundle offer that gives subscribers access to Disney +, ESPN +, and Hulu (ad-supported), all for just $ 12.99 / month.