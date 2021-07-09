this is what you should know

We have all been in the situation of split the pills. On some occasion because the doctor has told us to do so. In others because we wanted to consume a lower dose. It is also common for some people, for fear of choking, to chew or crush them, in the case of tablets, or pour its contents into a glass of water, in the one of the capsules. But is all this correct?

It is true that some tablets have a slot that makes it easier to split them. This, in principle, tells us that we can do it. But others do not. Therefore, it is necessary to take into account some information about the drugs that can and cannot be manipulated.

Broadly speaking, the advice is do nothing that a specialist has not advised us. But there are more important details to understand why it is possible with some and not with others.

When should we not split the pills

A medicine is composed of an active principle, which is the one that provides the therapeutic qualities, and several excipients, whose role is to give texture, flavor or any other characteristic that facilitates its administration. All these ingredients are organized in what is known as Galenic form. There are liquid or solid oral, liquid or solid rectal, topical, injectable and many more types. This form, in principle, must be invariable, although under certain conditions it can be modified. But there are some that should never be done.

Modified-release drugs should not be split or crushed

For example, Alfredo Montero, a pharmacist who specializes in hospital pharmacy at the Virgen de la Candelaria Hospital in Tenerife, has explained to us in conversation with Ezanime.net that it should not be done with those of modified release. In that case, “they should never be split or shredded.”

According to Royal Spanish PharmacopoeiaThese are those drugs in which the rate and place of release of the active substance or substances is different from that of the conventional release pharmaceutical form, administered by the same route. That is, if for example we take them orally, they do not begin to be released from the moment we introduce them in the mouth, but later. Montero cites as an example Carduran, a medicine vasodilator It should always be swallowed whole, since the active ingredient is contained in a nonabsorbable tablet, specially designed to have a controlled release. Once this release process is complete, the empty tablet it is eliminated from the body in the feces.

In these cases we should not split the pills, but it is not the only example. It is also the case of enteric-coated drugs, whose role is to protect the active principle of gastric juices, so that they are released once they reach the intestine. On the other hand, neither should the sublingual pills, as small fragments could be swallowed, interrupting the progressive release process that occurs under the tongue. And neither should the effervescent tablets. They are available in different doses, depending on the needs of the patient, and are very easily ingested as they dissolve in water, so the need to do so should not even arise.

It is not the same at home as in the hospital

Some patients with swallowing problems they cannot swallow a tablet. For them there are other galenic forms; but even so, sometimes it is necessary to modify them a bit.

Health professionals know the characteristics of each drug very well and know how and under what conditions the tablets can be split or otherwise modified. But at home it is not the same. Therefore, we should not venture to do so if we are not sure. In summary, Montero clarifies that “without hairline and without specific instructions from a doctor, nurse or pharmacist should not be done.” It is also important to read the leaflet. And it is that, if it is essential that the drugs are not split or crushed, it usually clarifies it there, where it says how to take them.

Anyway, when in doubt, it is best consult a specialist. If they tell us we can, go ahead. If not, better to do it only if there is a little groove that indicates that it is possible.

