This is what you should do if you made the mistake of installing Pink WhatsApp to be safe again | Technology

Have you fallen into the trap installing WhatsApp Rosa on your mobile? Don’t panic – follow these steps to remove the malicious app and be safe again.

A few days ago we warned that a link that could hack your phone is spreading on WhatsApp. It is a link that directs you to download an APK (Android Application Package, Android application package in Spanish) of a supposedly harmless variant of WhatsApp that all it does is show the platform interface in pink.

Nevertheless, WhatsApp Rosa is far from being a harmless application: it is actually malware that compromises the security of your device. It is even capable of stealing access to your mobile, and it could be done with your bank passwords.

Despite the fact that users are increasingly cautious and worry about being protected, these types of WhatsApp scams continue to have many victims. One of the main reasons is that, since they are links sent by friends, family and other trusted people, users trust themselves and do not think that they are facing a campaign with malicious purposes.

If you have fallen into the trap and installed WhatsApp Rosa on your mobile, do not worry because it has a solution and you can be safe again. Security researcher Rajshekhar Rajaharia recommends Follow these steps to remove this malware from your Android phone:

Frominstall WhatsApp Pink immediately. To do this, access the Android settings, select the Applications or Storage option (depending on the model), search for WhatsApp Pink and delete the app from there. Unlink all devices from WhatsApp Web. Clear the browser cache from the settings. Check the permissions of all the applications of your terminal. In case you see any suspicious, check it out as soon as possible.

What is the best antivirus of 2021? Choose the most suitable antivirus for your needs and keep your smartphone, tablet and computer safe with our tips.

Remember that criminals very frequently use WhatsApp to distribute malware, so do not trust the links you receive, even if they have been sent to you by someone you trust. In addition, we recommend that you do not install any app that does not come from official stores such as Google Play Store, since you run the risk of a virus infecting your terminal.