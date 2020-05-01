The MCU has become a brand that perhaps remains in the collective imagination for a long, long time, to refer to the franchise of Marvel movies that belong to Disney. It is easy to pronounce or, as it is said colloquially, easy to chew. While Disney will continue to make more and more movies of our favorite comic book superheroes, Sony plans to do the same … but only with characters related to our beloved Spider-Man.

Sony’s Spider-Verse is currently being developed with Venom: Let There Be Carnage and Morbius, but like the MCU, the company wants its universe to be remembered by all its fans with a very specific low title, and for that very same Reason has just revealed how from now on we will have to officially call all of their interconnected Marvel comic book movies. So it turns out that until now we had erroneously referred to Sony’s Spider-Verse, when according to the company we should be calling it Sony Pictures Universe of Marvel Characters. We know, it’s ridiculously long, but its abbreviation is even worse. In theory, the way we should abbreviate Sony’s new Spider-Man universe title would be SPUoMC.

Currently, Sony’s releases on the SPUoMC (to get used to it all at once) were postponed due to current circumstances. But that doesn’t mean they are the only plans Sony has to continue expanding its own Marvel universe. According to multiple rumors, Sony is also expected to develop a spin-off of Kraven, and even one that brings together The Sinister Six. But also, it seems that Sony will not only feed their Spider-Verse with movies about villains, since it also seems that they will do a live-action of Spider-Woman.

.