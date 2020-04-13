With this quarantine, the leisure time of many people has increased considerably, since there are many people confined at home who they can’t go to work normally, as well as many people who do work, but obviously cannot go out in our spare time.

Recently, the Andro4all editors made you a series of recommendations with books, movies, series, games and more content for you to spend the time during this quarantine. And, if there is something in common that almost all of us have, it is that we have recommended a lot of audiovisual content.

Therefore, today we are going to tell you how you can ride your own multimedia center for little money to enjoy your movies, series and music in a comfortable way. So, prepare the portfolio, we are going to make some recommendations with which you will be able to set up your own multimedia center at home.

That’s how easy it is to set up a multimedia center at home

Mini pc

This Mini PC that we have selected, ACEPC brand, has a Intel Celeron Apollo Lake and 4 GB of RAM, basic hardware, but it will be enough to search for the content you want to play on the internet, as well as to connect your hard drive, or insert it inside, since it is compatible with 2.5-inch discs and SSDs.

On the other hand, it has Dual WiFi and with an ethernet port in case you want to connect it to the internet by cable. It is a basic computer, very portable and light, so you will be able to transport it without problem.

50 inch television

It is one of the 50-inch televisions with 4K resolution cheaper than you can find, and it offers you things like HDR10 technology and DTS Studio Sound that offer a good viewing experience, in addition to having Alexa integrated in the television, and access to a good number of applications such as Netflix, Prime Video, Dazn and more leisure alternatives.

In addition, it has a frameless design and a good number of ports that fit perfectly in your living room and to which you can also connect the computer and your consoles.

Keyboard and mouse In Pack

To control the computer that we told you about before, you are going to need a mouse and a keyboard, and This pack from Logitech offers you what you need, in a very contained size and for a very low price.

Sound bar + subwoofer

Sound is a fundamental part of enjoying a good experience when we watch a series or a movie, And this sound bar from LG is going to allow us to hear all the nuances of the sound, which is appreciated in movies and action series, for example.

In addition, it is something that will come in handy for those occasions when let’s listen to music using television software, or through this Mini PC.

