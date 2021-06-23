this is what you need to know about the new regulations

Several groups of people at the Madrid festival ‘Las Nights del Botánico’. (Photo: Miguel Pereira via .)

It was already known that the mask would no longer be mandatory on the street, but the conditions had not transcended. As announced by the President of the Government, Pedro Sánchez, as of June 26, citizens will be allowed not to wear the mask outdoors. Of course, as El País has advanced, citing health sources, it will be mandatory to carry one on top when the safety distance of 1.5 meters between non-cohabitants cannot be respected.

The proposal launched by the Ministry is based on a report from the Alerts Report and the Health Minister, Carolina Darias, is giving an account of it this afternoon at the meeting of the Interterritorial Health Council.

You will still have to wear a mask indoors, as well as on public transport

In that report, which El País has also echoed, it is proposed to repeal the article that establishes the obligation to wear a mask indoors or outdoors regardless of the distance. Instead, this new, more flexible rule will apply.

However, you will still need to wear a mask indoors, as well as on public transport and outdoors, in situations where distance cannot be maintained, such as outdoor concerts or events. That is to say in agglomerations.

“When people are out of their home, they must have a mask for personal use at all times in case it is required or in anticipation of crowds or unforeseen need in interior spaces or in public transport”, adds the text.

This article originally appeared on The HuffPost and has been updated.

