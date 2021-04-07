This is what you did not know about Pepe Aguilar …

Pepe Aguilar has a lot of talent, countless albums, awards and many accumulated successes, but he also has some secrets that he does not want you to know. We tell you everything here at Music News.

Pepe Aguilar’s career has a gigantic trajectory, his career actually includes 23 albums, with 12 million copies sold, in reality, he has been in the music industry for more than 35 years, and of course, let’s not talk about his awards, He is considered one of the most awarded Mexican, Latino artists.

His full name is José Antonio Aguilar Jiménez, we all know his artistic name, he is not only a singer, if it was what you thought, Pepe Aguilar, he is also a Mexican businessman, he is a composer, he is a producer, he is a musician and a singer-songwriter. Pepe Aguilar was born in Texas, he has won 4 Grammy Awards in his career, he has also won 5 Latin Grammy Awards, 19 Lo Nuestro Awards, and that’s not all, Pepe Aguilar was also awarded a star on the walk of fame in Hollywood.

The artist produced and wrote the theme for the Telethon in 2005 for Mexico. This song, you surely remember, since it was a song that was performed by not one, but several artists, among them was Kalimba, Natalia Lafourcade, Sin Bandera and Reyli.

Actually, as you can see, there are no dark secrets, at least not that we know, as everyone will surely have them, but what we value most about this talented and iconic Mexican character is his great passion for music, the total dedication he has to when making and writing your songs. Let’s be honest, how many times have we cried with some songs by Pepe Aguilar, or better yet, how many times have we dedicated songs that even at weddings we dance?

Pepe Aguilar, please continue in our lives!